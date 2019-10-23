Montreal police investigating after bodies of man, two children found in east-end home

Montreal police are investigating the discovery of the bodies of two children and their father as an apparent double murder followed by a suicide.

Police say a woman phoned 911 just after 9 p.m. Tuesday to report that three people were possibly dead inside an east-end home – a 40 year-old man, a seven-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl.

“She said she discovered three bodies inside a house,” Const. Manuel Couture said. He confirmed the man was the father of the two young victims. All three were declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators questioned neighbours in the area and concluded their work at the scene about 9 a.m. Wednesday. Their working theory is the father allegedly killed his two children before taking his own life.

“They’re still trying to figure out how it happened, why it happened,” Couture said.

The Quebec coroner’s office confirmed the identity of the father as Jonathan Pomares, 40, of Montreal. The coroner does not release identities of minor victims.

Police say there were signs of violence on the bodies of both children, and autopsies have been ordered.

Investigators had to track down family abroad in order to advise them of the deaths.

The scene was particularly violent and police officers who responded to the case were offered assistance.

“We are police officers, but we are also mothers, fathers of children, and the first thing the commander of the station did was take them off the case and gave them the attention and help they needed,” Couture said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesman for the Commission scolaire de Montreal said psychological help has been provided for children at the school attended by the two young victims.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.