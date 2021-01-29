 Skip to main content
Montreal police releasing few details after officer allegedly disarmed, injured during traffic stop

The Canadian Press
Montreal police are releasing little information today after an officer on Thursday was allegedly disarmed and injured following a traffic stop.

Police had initially said on Thursday that one of their members had been shot in the upper body, but they walked that back later that night and said investigators still needed to determine what had happened.

They said today the officer’s firearm was taken by the suspect following the traffic stop and said the officer was transported to hospital with a head injury.

A police spokesman says the nature of the officer’s injuries hasn’t been confirmed and wouldn’t say whether the police-issued firearm had been recovered.

The police officer was conscious on the way to hospital and his injuries are not considered life threatening.

A 31-year-old suspect was arrested and major crimes detectives are leading the investigation.

