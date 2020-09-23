 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

More than 100 staff isolating as COVID-19 outbreaks at Calgary hospital grow

Calgary
The Canadian Press
More than a hundred staff are isolating as a busy Calgary hospital confirmed 26 cases of COVID-19.

Alberta Health Services says the infections include 17 patients and nine staff at the Foothills Medical Centre.

The cases are in two cardiac care units and one general medicine unit and the health agency has said it does not appear that they are connected.

Three deaths have been linked to the outbreaks.

Officials say 114 staff are in isolation and the hospital is using overtime and reassignment to cover shifts.

Alberta reported 143 new daily infections in its latest update and says there are 1,520 active infections.

Fifty-nine people are in hospital and 13 are in intensive care. A total of 260 Albertans have died from COVID-19.

At the Foothills hospital, visitors are only being allowed for end-of-life situations or if they have been pre-approved as essential.

There are temperature checks at all entrances and students and volunteers are not allowed on the affected units.

The hospital has set up multiple swabbing sites and staff and patients in the affected units are being screened for symptoms twice daily.

“At this time all of the services usually offered at FMC continue to be provided,” the agency said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are working hard to ensure the availability of specialized and staff physicians to continue to provide these services.”

The agency says the hospital remains a safe place to visit and receive care, as any COVID-positive or symptomatic patient is being isolated and treated in designated rooms.

