Manitoba is allowing two groups to receive their COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the recommended six-month interval.

Adults 60 years or older or 18 years or older living in a First Nations community – and who received their second vaccine on or before July 10 – are eligible to receive a third dose.

That means more than 100,000 people can get a booster shot early.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for the vaccine rollout, says the change is temporary and meant to help curb any outbreaks that may occur as families gather during the upcoming holiday season.

Reimer says bumping the booster up a month will help protect those two groups from more severe outcomes if someone were to contract the virus.

The vaccine group says the move will help protect families and the health-care system, and will bring stability into the new year.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.