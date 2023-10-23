Good morning,

Israeli warplanes are striking targets across Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive in the besieged Hamas-ruled territory. Fears of a widening war have grown as Israel struck targets in the occupied West Bank, Syria and Lebanon and traded fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group. Follow our live coverage.

Emergency aid finally began arriving in the besieged Gaza Strip for the first time since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, but fewer than 35 trucks reached the Palestinian territory this weekend. UN relief workers say Gaza needs at least 100 trucks of aid supplies every day to prevent a worsening humanitarian catastrophe for its 2.3 million people.

But as Israel continues to pound the Gaza Strip from above and prepare for a ground invasion, Mark MacKinnon writes from Jerusalem that questions linger heavily in the air. When will Israel launch its anticipated ground invasion? And what’s the plan for afterward? It seems clear that more war lies ahead. The entire region awaits word of what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has in mind for the day after the fighting is done. Read his full analysis.

Open this photo in gallery: An Israeli climbs an armoured personnel carrier close to the border with Lebanon on Oct. 21, 2023.GORAN TOMASEVIC/The Globe and Mail

Ottawa prepares for evacuation of Canadians from Lebanon

Canada is preparing for what could prove to be the biggest civilian evacuation in its history, one that is raising questions about the country’s obligations to its overseas passport holders before it has even begun.

Tens of thousands of Canadian citizens live in Lebanon, where there are fears of a looming war between Hezbollah and Israel.

More than 14,500 Canadians in Lebanon have registered with the government, although the total number of Canadians in the country is believed to be several times that. Airlines have cancelled flights and some embassies have begun evacuating staff and diplomats.

Open this photo in gallery: An Orthodox Christian monk holds a candle as Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III prays for victims of the war in the Gaza Strip in The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem on Oct. 22, 2023.GORAN TOMASEVIC/The Globe and Mail

International response

The White House said U.S. President Joe Biden, who visited Israel last week, held a call on Sunday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the leaders of France, Britain, Germany and Italy to discuss the Israel-Hamas war.

Biden spoke separately with Pope Francis as well. They discussed the need to prevent escalation in the region and to work toward a durable peace in the Middle East,” the White House said. The Vatican said the call “focused on conflict situations in the world and the need to identify paths to peace.”

French, Dutch leaders plan to visit Israel this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Also read:

Nathan VanderKlippe, in Beirut: Once a haven for the LGBTQ community in the Arab world, Lebanon confronts a new hostility

Lindsay Jones: CUPE leader apologizes for social-media posts about Palestinian resistance in the wake of Israeli massacre

Opinion:

Omer Aziz: Occupation made the two-state solution impossible. So what comes next?

Konrad Yakabuski: There will be a cost to eliminating Hamas

Plus, from Globe and Mail standards editor: Understanding the guidance behind The Globe’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas war

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Argentina votes

Economy Minister Sergio Massa held the lead Sunday night in early results from Argentina’s presidential election, a surprise reflecting voters’ reluctance to hand the presidency to his chief contender, a right-wing populist who has pledged to drastically overhaul the state.

Opinion: Argentina’s Javier Milei courts a frustrated nation with a cry of anger

St. Lawrence Seaway workers strike halts flow of goods on major trade artery

Shipping through the St. Lawrence Seaway shut down yesterday, as a strike forced the massive inland waterway to close, in the latest labour dispute to interrupt Canada’s key transportation arteries. The workers, represented by Unifor, walked off the job after talks failed to reach a deal. The union and the employer, St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp., are at an impasse over wages. The company said that as of Sunday morning, there were more than 100 vessels “impacted by the situation.”

Open this photo in gallery: A container ship is loaded in the Port of Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Also on our radar

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine shot down 14 attack drones and a cruise missile fired by Russia at its south and east overnight, but debris from a downed drone damaged a warehouse at the Black Sea port of Odesa, officials said on Monday.

Asylum seekers: Canada is experiencing a surge of asylum claims being made at domestic airports after a contentious move by the federal government to waive certain requirements for thousands of visitor visa applicants.

Canada-India relations: Companies operating in Canada and India are taking a hit as the diplomatic dispute between the two countries stretches into its second month, according to business groups.

Personal finance: Financial advisers say inflation and unchanging caps on RESP benefits mean it’s more important than ever for parents to have aggressive growth-oriented stock portfolios when saving for the education of their children.

Interest rates: The Bank of Canada is widely expected to hold the line on interest rates this week after inflation fell unexpectedly in September while economic growth continues to flounder.

Morning markets

World stocks struggle: Global shares hit seven-month lows on Monday as the risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East and the prospect of a long stretch of high interest rates soured sentiment at the start of a week full of mega-cap earnings and key data. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.46 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.53 per cent and 0.15 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.83 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was closed. New York futures were negative. The Canadian dollar was fairly steady at 72.95 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Steven Tufts: “Unions in Canada have achieved a great deal of independence over the decades and are no longer weaker subsidiaries of U.S. labour. It is time to re-engage with U.S. unions to build transnational power from a position of confidence and respect to benefit all workers, and to escape the geographical paradox.”

Marcus Gee: “Quebec nationalists always say that theirs is an open, forward-looking, movement. They insist they are not looking to exclude anybody. Everyone is welcome in the New Quebec. Then they do something like slam the door on innocent young people who want to come study in Montreal.”

Kelly Cryderman: “Jim Dinning says even he was surprised when he first read the report saying Alberta is entitled to $334-billion of Canada Pension Plan assets – a figure that represents 53 per cent of the entire fund.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Living better

These Canadians share the five best travel locations for working abroad

The number of people who travel freely while working remotely has grown significantly since COVID-19 forced many to work from home. The Globe talked to several Canadian remote workers on the best destinations they’ve set up shop in over the past year, including Bali, Mexico and Greece. Plus, two experts weigh in on the pros and cons to consider when working from these locales.

Also read: Basketball without borders. “This sport represents my country’s democracy better than any other U.S. export.”

Moment in time: News Photo Archive

Open this photo in gallery: All four Toronto Black churches and various Black clubs and associations joined in a Welcome Home Banquet for Black veterans of the Second World War at the Afro Community Christ Church, Shaw Street, May 31, 1946. More than 100 veterans attended. Pastor of Christ Church, Reverend Dr. C.A. Stewart, left, joined in the welcome to Sgt. F.N. Richards, RCAMC; Cpl. L. McCurtis and SQMS H.T. Shepherd, MBE. Originally published June 1, 1946The Globe and Mail

A happy homecoming

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re showcasing the work of John Boyd, the Globe’s first staff photographer, who died 52 years ago, in October, 1971.

There were segregated battalions in the First World War for Black Canadians who wished to serve their country. By the Second World War, there was initial resistance to Black enlistees in the Army, but this soon dissipated. The Royal Canadian Navy and the Royal Canadian Air Force took longer to come around. By the end of the conflict, Black Canadians had made notable contributions while fighting for their country. In the photo above, from May 31, 1946, by Globe and Mail photographer John Boyd, four Black churches in Toronto at the time and various Black clubs and associations joined in a Welcome Home Banquet for Black veterans at the Afro Community Christ Church. More than 100 veterans attended. The pastor of Christ Church, Reverend Dr. C.A. Stewart, left, welcomed Sergeant F.N. Richards of the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps; Corporal L. McCurtis; and squadron Quartermaster-Sergeant H.T. Shepherd, MBE. Philip King

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.