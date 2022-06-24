The baby woolly mammoth was discovered by miners at Eureka Creek near Dawson City.Handout

The stunningly preserved carcass of a baby woolly mammoth frozen in Yukon permafrost is being hailed as the most complete and best preserved specimen of the extinct species ever found in North America.

The baby mammoth was spotted by gold miners who uncovered it on Tuesday while working at Eureka Creek near Dawson City. A preliminary examination by experts revealed the mammoth to be a female, about 140 centimetres long. The creature is estimated to have been about one month old when it died some 30,000 years ago.

“She’s complete from tail to the tip of her trunk, with eyelids and ears and little toe nails,” said Grant Zazula, a paleontologist with the territorial government, who called the discovery a “once in a lifetime” find.

Following its discovery and removal from a cliff face, the specimen was transported to a freezer for preservation. It falls under the stewardship of the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation on whose traditional territory it was found.

Nun cho ga, which translates to 'big baby animal' in the Hän language, is estimated to have been about one month old when it died some 30,000 years ago.Handout

At a ceremony earlier this week, the mammoth was named Nun cho ga by Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin Elders, which translates to “big baby animal” in the Hän language.

“This find is unbelievable,” said Debbie Nagano, director of heritage for the First Nation. “The powerful effect it has leaves you speechless at times.”

While mummified mammoths have previously been found in Siberia, there is no equal to it North America. Future studies have the potential to reveal new information about the North American population of the species, which are thought to have persisted on the continent until about 5,000 years ago.

