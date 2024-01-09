Open this photo in gallery: From left: Astronauts Jeremy Hansen, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, in this photo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Aug. 8, 2023.The Associated Press

Humanity’s return to the moon has been postponed for nearly a year as NASA and its partners work to surmount various technical obstacles associated with the effort, known as the Artemis program.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, the U.S. space agency’s chief administrator, Bill Nelson, told reporters that the upcoming launch of Artemis II – the first mission in the program with a human crew – is now scheduled for September 2025, a 10-month shift from the previous target of November 2024.

The mission is set to carry a four person crew, including Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, on a long looping flight around the far side of the moon and back. At the midpoint of the planned journey, the astronauts will be farther from Earth than humans have ever been, including during the Apollo moon missions, which flew between 1968 and 1972.

The delay means that Artemis III, the first mission in the program designed to carry astronauts to the lunar surface, will not lift off until September 2026.

“We don’t fly until it’s ready,” Mr. Nelson said. “Safety is paramount.”

During the briefing, officials with NASA and contractors on the project provided new details on a range of issues that have emerged over the past year in the development and testing of the Space Launch System (SLS) that is to be the workhorse of the program.

Some of those issues were detected following the successful flight of Artemis I, an uncrewed first test of the system that included a flyby of the lunar surface in December 2022.