A conservation group is eyeing an expanse of Ontario woodland more than twice the size of Toronto in hopes of turning it into the largest privately protected natural space in Canada.

The initiative, announced Friday by the Nature Conservancy of Canada, would result in the purchase of three large tracts of boreal forest located to the east and south of Hearst. Together they cover 1,450 square kilometres – more than all but the largest of Ontario’s provincial parks.

“We are really thrilled with the chance to be working at this scale,” said Kristyn Ferguson, a program director with the Nature Conservancy. “And it’s not just the size of the property. It’s what’s there.”

The land, which includes more than 100 lakes and 1,300 kilometres of rivers and streams, provides habitat for a wide array of native species, including large mammals such as lynx, black bear, wolf and moose. Its least disturbed reaches are thought to host woodland caribou, among other species at risk.

If successful, the Nature Conservancy said it would implement a management plan for the property that provides for the long-term viability of native species and ecosystems in co-operation with Indigenous groups in the region.

Both Ottawa and the province have pledged to support the purchase of the property from pulp and paper company Domtar Inc., which in turn has offered to sell it at a discounted price. The Nature Conservancy said it has now raised $33-million in combined public and private funding toward the purchase but needs an additional $13-million to complete the deal.

The Earth Day announcement, which included participation from federal and provincial environment ministers, served as the kickoff for a campaign to reach that goal by the end of the year.

“It’s our call to Canadians and people around the world,” said Ms. Ferguson, who added that the project offers an opportunity to support conservation with a global impact.

That would include maintaining all the carbon locked up in the soil and peat on the property, which would contribute significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions if disturbed. The Nature Conservancy estimates that carbon is equivalent to the lifetime emissions of three million cars.

Ms. Ferguson said discussions around the purchase began about a year and half ago, after a process she undertook to identify places in Ontario where a large acquisition might yield the greatest benefits for conservation.

The area near Hearst “stood out like a beacon,” she said, because of its wetlands and other natural assets.

She said she reached out to Domtar and discovered the company was interested in selling land there. No part of the areas under discussion has been harvested for timber in at least 15 years.

While the land would constitute the largest purchase in the conservation group’s history, it still only amounts to about 1 per cent of the land Ontario needs to protect to meet international biodiversity commitments.

Canada has pledged to set aside 25 per cent of its total land and waters for nature by 2025 and 30 per cent by the end of the decade to help address a looming global biodiversity crisis. In Ontario, protected areas currently cover less than 11 per cent of the province. Roughly 150,000 square kilometres of additional protected land would be required just to achieve the 2025 target.

“We need to have all the opportunities on the table,” said Julee Boan, the boreal program manager for the conservation organization Ontario Nature.

Earlier this week, Ontario Nature sent MPPs a document identifying hundreds of candidate protected areas in almost every riding in the province. They include areas certified by the Forestry Stewardship Council, an international body that requires forestry companies to protect at least 10 per cent of the forests they manage in order to receive a green designation on their products.

According to the document, the biggest opportunities for conservation lie within the Crown land that covers 87 per cent of Ontario. It also notes that many Indigenous communities in the province have proposed or expressed interest in managing conserved lands in accordance with traditional practices, but the province has no formal process for recognizing them.

The document also calls on provincial politicians to support a renewed effort to add and extend parks and protected spaces, similar to what was done in 1999 under the government of premier Mike Harris with an initiative known as Ontario’s Living Legacy.

Ms. Ferguson said the Nature Conservancy sees its effort to purchase the property near Hearst as a first step toward a larger vision for conserving forests in the region in co-operation with governments, industry and Indigenous partners.

“The boreal forest stretches around the world,” she said. “This can be an example of the kind of scale we need to work at to protect it.”

