Canada New Afghanistan memorial will be opened to public, Gen. Vance says

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Canada’s top military commander says soldiers, veterans and their families can now visit the Afghanistan memorial at the new National Defence headquarters.

Gen. Jonathan Vance says in a statement that the memorial, which once was the cenotaph at Kandahar Airfield, was opened without enough thought to how people who aren’t regularly in the headquarters’ secure zone would be able to see it.

He says the monument is designed to be a daily reminder for staff at headquarters of the cost of war, while a public monument close to downtown Ottawa would be the national memorial for Canada’s Afghanistan mission.

Vance asks for forgiveness for the decision and communications that “alienated and angered” the same people the military meant to honour.

He says members of the military, veterans and families can schedule a visit, or show military identification at headquarters to be escorted inside.

Vance says the memorial hall will be opened to everyone who wishes to visit once security concerns are dealt with.

