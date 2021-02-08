New Brunswick eases COVID-19 restrictions in two regions, including Edmundston

New Brunswick is easing COVID-19 restrictions in two regions of the province where infection rates had been high.

The Edmundston region, which has been under lockdown for the last 15 days, will move to the red pandemic-alert level at 11:59 p.m. tonight. Moncton, meanwhile, will move from red to the lower, orange level.

The province is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today – the lowest daily case count since New Year’s Day.

Officials say there are 182 active reported cases in the province and seven people are in hospital with the disease, including two in intensive care.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard says it’s important that people remain vigilant by wearing masks and following other health orders.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says residents should not be travelling and should plan to spend the March break close to home.

