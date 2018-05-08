 Skip to main content

New Brunswick floodwaters begin to recede

SAINT JOHN, N.B.
The Canadian Press

Emergency officials say floodwaters appear to have crested in parts of New Brunswick and are finally beginning to recede in the waterlogged region.

Geoffrey Downey of the Emergency Measures Organization says water levels in Fredericton have decreased by about 30 centimetres from eight metres to about 7.7 metres this morning.

In Saint John, the levels are at about 5.6 metres — a drop of about 10 centimetres from Monday.

But, Downey says it still could be days before hundreds of people who left their homes are able to return to them.

About 100 roads are still flooded and some bridges are not passable, while the Trans-Canada Highway remains closed between Fredericton and Moncton.

Downey says Saint John could be below flood stage by Saturday, but people may still not be able to get into their homes in areas further north like Grand Lake and Jemseg that were inundated.

A New Brunswick man dubbed 'Uber Rob' is transporting Darlings Island residents across floodwaters in his boat free of charge. Rob Dekany says avoiding debris in the water is like playing a game of 'Pac-Man.' The Canadian Press
