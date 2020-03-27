 Skip to main content
New Brunswick man facing assault charge for allegedly coughing in someone’s face

KENNEBECASIS, N.B.
The Canadian Press

A male in New Brunswick is facing an assault charge for allegedly coughing in someone’s face.

Police say they were called Thursday morning to a home on Hampton Road in Rothesay where the occupants complained that two other people had failed to isolate themselves after returning home from travelling abroad.

The Kennebecasis Regional Police Force says one male was arrested for uttering threats and assault for “purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill.”

Police say the provincial government’s non-compliance branch has been notified.

Under the province’s emergency rules for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone who returns to the province from international travel must isolate themselves from others for 14 days.

The province declared a state of emergency on March 19 after Premier Blaine Higgs said too few citizens were following orders to avoid public gatherings.

“If anyone has concerns that someone is not self-isolating properly, they should not take matters in their own hands,” Kennebecasis police said in a statement, adding that the province has established a toll-free non-compliance telephone line.

“During these difficult times, we ask everyone to respect the health and safety of all individuals, including first responders and health-care professionals by refraining from irresponsible and needless behaviours such as this.”

