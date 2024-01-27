Open this photo in gallery: The Fredericton Police Force building on Queen Street is shown on Feb. 5, 2021.Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

Police in New Brunswick say they are investigating whether damage to a Fredericton synagogue was “targeted hostility.”

The Fredericton Police Force said in a post to X, formerly Twitter, that a concerned passerby reported the damage today at the downtown synagogue.

Pictures on social media show glass broken in the windows of the doors of the Sgoolai Israel Synagogue, as well as in the windows on either side of the doors.

Some New Brunswick politicians say the damage was antisemitic vandalism, including Premier Blaine Higgs, who wrote on X that he will always stand with the province’s Jewish community “against all forms of antisemitic violence and hate.”

Public Safety Minister Kris Austin noted in a news release that the “cowardly antisemitic attack” occurred on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which made it “all the more heinous.”

Susan Holt, leader of the Liberal Opposition party, invited the public on social media to attend a vigil at the synagogue on Sunday and “stand against hate.”