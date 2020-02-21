 Skip to main content

Canada

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs adds two members to cabinet amid retreat from health-care cuts

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, on Feb. 17, 2020.

Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has added two new members to his cabinet.

The appointments were announced today as the province’s Tory government deals with the fallout from its aborted plan to close six emergency rooms overnight.

Bruce Fitch was appointed as the province’s new tourism, heritage and culture minister, and Glen Savoie will serve as the minister responsible for la Francophonie.

Both positions were held by former deputy premier Robert Gauvin, who resigned last week in protest over the planned closures.

Gauvin, who is now sitting as an Independent, has said he plans to vote against the upcoming provincial budget, which could bring down Higgs’ minority government.

Higgs, who on Sunday put a halt to the ER closures, has yet to name a new deputy premier.

