Police in New Brunswick say they have arrested three people in the stabbing death of a woman in Moncton.

An RCMP news release says officers responded to a disturbance on Belleview Street early this morning.

It says police found a 32-year-old woman in the street with multiple stab wounds, and she was taken to hospital where she died from her injuries.

A short while later, officers stopped a vehicle that had been seen near where the victim was found.

The release says police arrested a 38-year-old woman from Fredericton, a 49-year-old man from Bloomfield Ridge, N.B., and a 28-year-old man from Storeytown, N.B.

No other details about the victim or the suspects were provided.