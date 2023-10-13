RCMP in northeastern New Brunswick have charged a 16-year-old teen with manslaughter.

Police allege the teen struck an 11-year-old boy in the face with a kick scooter almost a year ago in Shippagan, N.B., about 250 kilometres north of Moncton.

Mounties in Lamèque, N.B., say the younger boy died in hospital on Nov. 5, 2022, two days after the alleged assault.

The RCMP’s major crime unit was called in to investigate.

The accused, who was 15 at the time, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2022.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.