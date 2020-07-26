 Skip to main content
New Brunswick RCMP investigating 29-year-old man’s death this week as a homicide

Waasis, N.B.
The Canadian Press

Police in New Brunswick are investigating the recent suspicious death of a 29-year-old man as a homicide.

Oromocto RCMP say they responded to a report of a home invasion on Route 655 in Waasis just after 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they found the man’s body when they arrived on the scene.

The RCMP previously said they believed that several armed suspects had entered the residence and fled before police arrived.

The victim’s name and cause of death are not being released because the investigation is ongoing.

Police say they believe the homicide was an isolated incident.

