The New Brunswick government survived a non-confidence vote in the legislature on Friday, but Premier Blaine Higgs continued to hint that the province should be ready for an election at any time.

“It’s good to have this behind us, for sure,” the Progressive Conservative premier said outside the legislature after the vote, adding that his party would continue to prepare for an eventual campaign. “I think it’s the prudent thing to do … We’re going to be election ready.”

The province’s fixed-date election law states that the next election must be called by Oct. 21, 2024, but the province has been gripped by speculation about an early vote since June, when six Tory members voted against a government motion related to New Brunswick’s policy on gender identity in schools.

In the months that followed, Higgs repeatedly mused about calling an election, saying he had to quell the political instability within his own party.

On Friday, the premier drew attention to the fact that all six Tory rebels voted against the Liberals’ non-confidence motion.

Higgs stressed that not all votes in the legislature are considered confidence votes.

“This was one that raised the bar pretty high for everyone to make a real decision on whether they wanted to continue as government or not,” he said. “The indication here is that they want to continue as government.”

Earlier in the day, the Liberals – led by political rookie Susan Holt – introduced a non-confidence amendment to the Progressive Conservatives’ throne speech, which was tabled last week.

The Liberal motion was defeated 27-19 in a recorded vote. Every Tory member in the legislature voted against the motion.

Outside the legislature, Higgs was asked if he wanted an early election.

“I want stability to continue in our province. I don’t think we should keep talking about (an election). I’m not talking about it. You guys are talking about it,” he said, referring to journalists at the legislature.

After the vote on Friday, the legislature was adjourned until next Tuesday.