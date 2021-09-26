 Skip to main content
Canada

New COVID-19 cases keep climbing in Atlantic Canada, N.B. logs highest rise with 82

The Canadian Press
Daily COVID-19 case counts continue to climb across much of Atlantic Canada, with New Brunswick maintaining the steepest rise in new infections.

The province logged 82 new cases Sunday, 64 of which were among patients who are not fully vaccinated.

Officials in New Brunswick also say one person has died due to the virus, bringing the death toll since the onset of the pandemic to 54.

New Brunswick reinstated its state of emergency and tightened protective health measures for people and businesses on Friday in order to deal with surging case counts.

Meanwhile, public health authorities in Newfoundland and Labrador say there have been 24 new cases in the past 24 hours, all in the central health region.

Government figures show there are 134 active infections in the province, while the number in New Brunswick stands at 628.

