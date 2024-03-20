Open this photo in gallery: Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers on horses try to disperse a shouting crowd as protesting fishers blocked Newfoundland and Labrador government officials from entering the legislature ahead of the scheduled presentation of the provincial budget in St. John's on March 20.Sarah Smellie/The Canadian Press

A group of more than 100 protesting fishers blocked Newfoundland and Labrador government officials from entering the legislature on Wednesday ahead of the scheduled presentation of the provincial budget.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers on horses tried to disperse the shouting crowd, but police were largely unsuccessful and at least one protester had to be taken away on a stretcher.

The protesters – who arrived at the building at about 5:30 a.m. local time – say the province’s fishery is over-regulated and the handful of established processors and buyers are acting like a cartel, pushing down prices.

Two constabulary officers on horseback rode their horses into the crowd in an effort to disperse the fishers, leading to a chaotic and angry scene. Protesters yelled, some fell over and there were shouts from the crowd that people were being injured.

The mounted officers engaged with the crowd for about 20 minutes, as protesters formed a line to push back the horses. The police on horseback eventually pulled back from the crowd, as protesters cheered.

An ambulance came to the scene to assist an injured protester, who was screaming in pain, and drove the person away.

Fisher harvester Jason Sullivan, from Bay Bulls, N.L., said the fishers want more access to the fishery.

“The government has us backed into a corner. We’re trying to go fishing but there’s only four or five buyers and now they’re acting like a cartel and we’re not getting good prices,” he said in an interview outside the legislature.

He says governments have too much control over the fishery, preventing new processors and buyers from entering the market.

Newfoundland and Labrador Finance Minister Siobhan Coady had been scheduled to release her 2024-25 budget on Wednesday, with an expectation that the books will be balanced.

Meghan McCabe, communications director for Premier Andrew Furey, tried to enter the legislature in the morning but was turned back. She said she would update journalists later on whether the budget presentation would proceed.