Newfoundland health officials call to delay school start over COVID-19 cluster

RODDICKTON, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are calling for a delay in the start of the academic year for some schools in the Labrador-Grenfell health region amidst a growing cluster of COVID-19 cases.

Officials say they’re now recommending a delayed opening for three schools in the Roddickton area, including Cloud River Academy, H.G. Fillier Academy and Mary Simms All Grade, to allow for contact tracing.

Three new confirmed cases and seven presumptive cases have been recorded in the Labrador-Grenfell health region since the last update on Friday.

Officials say the investigation into the cluster involves several contacts.

There are also ongoing investigations into clusters of infections in the Western Health region as well as the Eastern Health region, which have seven and five confirmed cases to date, respectively.

Officials also reported 15 new cases of the disease today as well as 11 recoveries, bringing the total active case count to 33.

