Canada

N.L. party leaders to make policy announcements as provincial election campaign ramps up

ST. JOHN’S
The Canadian Press
Liberal Leader Andrew Furey will be in Labrador, where he’s scheduled to make an announcement at the beginning of the day.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

The second week of a four-week election campaign is ramping up in Newfoundland and Labrador, with the three major party leaders spread out across the province and poised to make policy announcements.

Liberal Leader Andrew Furey will be in Labrador, where he’s scheduled to make an announcement at the beginning of the day.

He’ll be supporting Wayne Button, the former mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, in Button’s bid to unseat NDP incumbent Jordan Brown.

Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie will be on the west side of Newfoundland, with a stop scheduled at the Corner Brook hospital for a policy announcement.

As the oldest and most sparsely populated province in the country, Newfoundland and Labrador spends about 40 per cent of its budget on health care and Crosbie has yet to make a significant campaign announcement about how his party might address the sector’s growing costs.

NDP Leader Alison Coffin is back in St. John’s after a trip to Labrador, and she’s set to make a policy announcement in the late morning.

