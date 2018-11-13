No market for wild animal hides: Saskatoon Wildlife Federation

For the first time in nearly 40 years wildlife federations across Saskatchewan are no longer accepting animal hides.
Michael Kincade, executive director of the Saskatoon Wildlife Federation, says leather processors no longer pick them up because there is no market for the product.
In the past, hunters could drop off their hides at wildlife federations.
A leather processor would then pick up the hides and give the proceeds of the leather sales back to the federations.
Kincade says the Saskatoon Wildlife Federation received about 300 to 400 hides a year, and estimates they received about $2,000 a year from hide sales.
He says hunters will now have to dispose of their hides at landfills.
“It’s a lost revenue for us,” Kincade said Tuesday. “We will have to look at other options to make up that money.”
