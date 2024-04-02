There appears to be no tsunami threat to the Pacific coastal areas of North America following a strong earthquake in Taiwan.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center says no tsunami is expected in B.C., Alaska, California, Oregon or Washington state.

Buildings were damaged in Taiwan after a quake hit during the morning rush Wednesday, with a small tsunami reaching southern Japanese islands.

No damage or injuries were reported in Japan, though residents in the Okinawa region were urged to stay on safe ground until tsunami advisories were lifted.

Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2 while the U.S. Geological Survey put it at 7.4.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

— with files from The Associated Press