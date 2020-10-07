 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to France’s Charpentier and American Doudna for genome editing method

Ivan SemeniukScience Reporter
French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier (L) and professor Jennifer Doudna of the U.S. pose for the media during a 2015 visit to a painting exhibition by children about the genome, at the San Francisco park in Oviedo, Spain.

Eloy Alonso/Reuters

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna, two biochemists who are known for their part in developing the powerful gene editing technique called CRISPR, have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry.

Both women have been previously recognized for their discoveries and in 2015 were among those awarded the Canada Gairdner International prize for the development of the technology, which is widely regarded as having transformed the life sciences.

The will share equally in this year’s Nobel, worth approximately $1.2-million — the highest recognition to date for any of the several scientists associated with various aspects of the discovery.

Armed with CRISPR, scientists have been able to seek and replace sections of DNA in the genes of living organisms with unprecedented specificity. Since the method was introduced less than a decade ago, it has become an indispensable tool for identifying the functions of different genes and is currently being tested as a therapy for cancer and various inherited ailments, including sickle cell anemia.

More controversially, the technique has made it relatively easy to alter “germ line” cells that pass on the human genetic code to future generations. In 2018, the use of CRISPR to alter the DNA of a set of twins born in China raised alarm among scientists and ethicists, and led to a wave of media reports about a future shaped by “designer babies.”

Reached shortly after the announcement on Wednesday, Dr. Charpentier said that despite having been told that her discovery would likely one day lead to a Nobel prize, “When it happens you’re very surprised and you feel that it’s not real.”

The award marks only the sixth and seventh time that the Chemistry Nobel has been awarded to a female researcher in its 120-year history.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

