Notley responds to estranged MLA’s complaints, saying politics is a ‘team sport’

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says a backbencher who was kicked out of her caucus doesn’t understand that politics is “a team sport.”

Notley says Calgary legislature member Robyn Luff’s desire for unfettered freedom and independence doesn’t mesh with politicians who need to work as one to get things done in a parliamentary democracy.

Luff was expelled from the NDP caucus earlier this week after she wrote a public letter saying she will no longer sit in the house until Notley addresses allegations backbenchers are gagged and bullied in the NDP caucus.

Notley says there is no foundation to the allegations and says Luff has not been able to point to a single issue of bullying within the caucus.

Luff could not be immediately reached for comment.

The first-term legislature member for Calgary-East has already announced she won’t cross the floor to join another party, won’t run in the next election, and is checking with constituents to determine whether to end her boycott of the house.