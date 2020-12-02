 Skip to main content

Nova Scotia announces $14.3-million in funding to help support schools during COVID-19 pandemic

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill speaks during a news conference in Halifax, on Jan. 24, 2018.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s education minister has announced $14.3-million in funding to help support schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zach Churchill says the money from a federal fund announced in August will go toward a range of programs and initiatives to help keep schools safe.

Churchill says $3.8-million will be used to boost school water supplies through the purchase of 950 touch-free water-filling stations, while $2.7-million will be used to ensure maintenance and inspections of school ventilation systems.

Story continues below advertisement

Another $1.5-million will be used to purchase additional personal protective equipment such as masks and hand sanitizer for students and staff, while $4.1-million will go toward new online math and literacy programs.

Money will also go toward school food programs, including $500,000 to meet increased demand for the existing school healthy eating program, and $1-million to support an emergency food fund that can be accessed if at-home learning is needed.

Last month, Churchill announced $21.5-million in federal relief money to purchase 32,000 new computers for students and upgrade servers and Wi-Fi systems in schools.

