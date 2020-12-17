Nova Scotia forecasts $778.8-million deficit for 2020-21 fiscal year

Open this photo in gallery Nova Scotia Finance Minister Karen Casey speaks at the legislature, in Halifax, on Feb. 25, 2020. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Pandemic-related costs continue to hammer Nova Scotia’s finances.

Finance Minister Karen Casey is forecasting a $778.8-million deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Casey said today the updated figure is $74-million smaller than the deficit that was projected in July but is also $833.9-million bigger than the $55-million surplus the government initially thought it would have this fiscal year.

Story continues below advertisement

The minister says the government increased spending within ten departments by another $298.8-million, most of which covered pandemic-related costs.

Nova Scotia’s overall expenses are projected to be $12.32-billion, up $708.7-million since the February budget was tabled.

The net debt is forecast to increase by $1.1-billion over the February budget, to $16.8-billion.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.