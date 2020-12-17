Nova Scotia forecasts $778.8-million deficit for 2020-21 fiscal year

Pandemic-related costs continue to hammer Nova Scotia’s finances.
Finance Minister Karen Casey is forecasting a $778.8-million deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Casey said today the updated figure is $74-million smaller than the deficit that was projected in July but is also $833.9-million bigger than the $55-million surplus the government initially thought it would have this fiscal year.
The minister says the government increased spending within ten departments by another $298.8-million, most of which covered pandemic-related costs.
Nova Scotia’s overall expenses are projected to be $12.32-billion, up $708.7-million since the February budget was tabled.
The net debt is forecast to increase by $1.1-billion over the February budget, to $16.8-billion.
