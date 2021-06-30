Nova Scotia RCMP report suspicious fire at Catholic church in First Nations community

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a fire that damaged the Roman Catholic church in a First Nations community north of Halifax.

The RCMP in Indian Brook, N.S., say the fire at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church was reported this morning at 4:20 a.m. and is considered suspicious.

The church serves the Sipekne’katik First Nation, about 64 kilometres north of the port city.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Marshall says the province’s fire marshal has been called in to determine the cause of the fire.

Earlier today, a Catholic Church in northern Alberta was destroyed by what RCMP are calling a suspicious fire.

The Mounties say the fire was reported just after 3 a.m. at St. Jean Baptiste Parish in Morinville, about 40 kilometres north of Edmonton.

