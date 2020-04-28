Nova Scotia sets up special phone line to help support residents after mass shooting

Open this photo in gallery A figurine of a female police officer is seen at a makeshift memorial in Enfield, N.S., on April 22, 2020. TIM KROCHAK/Reuters

The Nova Scotia government has assembled a roster of psychologists to help address the mental health challenges facing the province’s weary population.

In a release today, the Nova Scotia Health Authority says people can call in to the free service to talk about their distress over the recent mass shooting that left 22 people dead.

The agency is opening a special phone line as of Wednesday to allow people to talk about their difficulties and ways of coping with the tragedy amid the COVID-19 shutdown.

Many residents of the province already appeared to be struggling with stress prior to the shootings.

In a national survey conducted before the massacre, the Angus Reid Institute noted that of 53 Nova Scotians included, more than half said “worry” was the best word to describe the emotion they’re feeling the most.

People who knew those killed in the shooting say it has been difficult to cope with the loss, particularly in isolation.

Jane Andrews, whose distant cousin Joey Webber was murdered by Gabriel Wortman on Sunday in Shubenacadie, said the shooting has intensified anxious emotions that were already present due to the provincial shutdown.

Even prior to the shooting, the 65-year-old retiree said she often felt exhausted, although she hadn’t been physically active, and had periods of uncontrolled crying.

“Then came this horrendous massacre in our province. This was my breaking point. I screamed, I ranted, I raged. I looked up and challenged God: ‘Why? When will enough be enough? If you’re testing me, God, I’ve failed,“’ said the resident of Hubbards.

For other victims’ relatives, emotions are ranging widely as they go through grief and shock, with some calling for more information about what occurred.

On Monday, the widower of continuing care assistant Kristen Beaton – killed on her way to work – called for the province to make a formal commitment to a full public inquiry, saying relatives need more answers than a police investigation will provide.

“There definitely needs to be an inquiry, no mistakes about it,” Nick Beaton said in an interview.

Alec Gratto, the younger brother of Jamie Blair – a mother of two young boys killed along with her husband Greg Blair at their home in Portapique – said he is aware of the kind of mental distress Nova Scotians are feeling and urged people to seek help.

“I went through mental health (services) years ago, and it was beneficial. Just make a phone call … and start talking,” he said in an interview.

The health authority said in its release that anyone can call 902-422-9183, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday, to arrange a support session with a psychologist within 48 hours.

Psychologists will offer their expertise, free of charge, via online video conference or by telephone, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

