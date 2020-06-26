 Skip to main content
N.S. eases restrictions on public gatherings and eateries; health officials recommend mask wearing

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil speaks in Halifax, on Dec. 20, 2019.

Ted Pritchard/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says the province is lifting additional restrictions after going more than two weeks without a new case of COVID-19.

The premier told a news conference today that effective July 3, limits on public gatherings will be increased, and effective immediately, bars and restaurants will be allowed to operate at full capacity.

Public pools are allowed to reopen, and private campgrounds can now operate at full capacity, as long as they follow sector guidelines.

McNeil stressed the importance of physical distancing and hand hygiene, and provincial health officials are now recommending that non-medical masks be worn when distancing is not possible, such as in stores, on public transit or at gatherings.

Beginning July 3, the limits for gatherings run by a recognized business or organization, such as weddings, funerals and cultural events and performances, will increase to 250 if they are outdoors and 200 – with maximum 50 per cent capacity – if they are indoors.

Keeping two metres away from others means keeping yourself away from most of the droplets someone sick with COVID-19 might emit, public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says, and having fewer cases circulating in Canadian communities hasn't changed that safer distance. The Canadian Press

