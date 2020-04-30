N.S. family says Abbigail Cowbrough was killed in military helicopter crash off Greece

A Nova Scotia family says their daughter, Abbigail Cowbrough, was one of the victims of a helicopter crash during a military training exercise in the Mediterranean Sea.

Ms. Cowbrough, a crew member of the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton, was killed when a Cyclone helicopter went missing on a NATO mission off the coast of Greece, according to her mother, Tanya Cowbrough of Eastern Passage, N.S.

“My beautiful daughter has been in a military accident and passed away. She will no longer pipe her songs to all those that love her,” her mother said, in a post on Facebook.

“The very beating no fluttering of my heart has stopped. Nothing can replace her.”

Ms. Cowbrough is the first victim of the crash to be identified. She was well-known in Halifax’s naval community, and was based out of the Shearwater naval base in Dartmouth.

“I am broken and gutted,” her father, Shane Cowbrough, wrote in a Facebook post. “There are no words. You made me forever proud. I will love you always, and miss you in every moment. You are the bright light in my life taken far too soon.”

Ms. Cowbrough was an active member of the Regal Heights Baptist Church in Dartmouth, known for playing the bagpipes and often sent photos of her time aboard the HMCS Fredericton back to church members. Her faith was a very important part of her life, say those who knew her.

“Abbi was one of the brightest lights in our church family, her smile could light up an entire sanctuary (or city block) and she loved Jesus with all her heart, and the true joy that can only come from Him that emanated from every one of Abbi’s pores,” said Shaun Aslpach, part of the church’s leadership.

“Through the tears, I take comfort from knowing beyond a shadow of a doubt that Abbi is standing in His presence now, filled with awe and wonder. The only tears are the ones left behind here on Earth. She is not crying at all.”

The Canadian military was scrambling for answers after losing contact with the Cyclone helicopter Wednesday.

“Search and rescue efforts are currently under way,” the military said in a statement. “As this is evolving, we have no further information to provide at this time.”

The Royal Canadian Air Force’s Cyclone helicopters carry a crew of four, including two pilots, a tactical operator and a sensor operator with space for several passengers. They are primarily based on naval vessels and used for hunting submarines, surveillance and search and rescue.

Greek state broadcaster ERT was first to report that a Canadian military helicopter had gone down in the water between Italy and Greece. The broadcaster later said one body had been found and five others on board were missing.

In a tweet late Wednesday, the Canadian Armed Forces said it has contacted all primary family members of those who were on board the helicopter.

HMCS Fredericton left its home port of Halifax with the Cyclone for a six-month deployment to Europe in January. While the navy has since recalled several of its warships due to COVID-19, the Fredericton has continued its mission.

-with a report from The Canadian Press

