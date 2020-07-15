 Skip to main content
Nunavut reports two presumptive COVID-19 cases at an iron mine

IQALUIT, Nunavut
The Canadian Press
Nunavut is reporting two presumptive cases of COVID-19 at an iron mine on the northern tip of Baffin Island.

The territory is the only jurisdiction in Canada without a confirmed case of the infection.

Two previous presumed positive cases turned out to be negative.

One of those was also at the Mary River mine.

The territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says there is no evidence of transmission at the mine site.

He says the two people are asymptomatic and have been placed in isolation.

Additional swabs have been sent to a lab for confirmation and results are expected next week.

Canada has a lot of success flattening the COVID-19 curve and we don't want to risk squandering all that work by allowing people into the country from the United States, which has not been as successful, Dr. Howard Njoo says. The Canadian Press

