Open this photo in gallery: Olivia Chow, Mayor Elect for the city of Toronto, holds a press conference outside city hall on June 27, 2023.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Olivia Chow has been sworn in as Toronto’s new mayor as she pledges to tackle major issues facing the city including affordability, housing and public safety.

Ms. Chow took the declaration of office and officially became the city’s 66th mayor in front of a packed audience at Toronto City Hall on Wednesday morning. She was elected June 26 in a mayoral by-election prompted by the resignation of John Tory, who left office after acknowledging an affair with a staffer.

Ms. Chow, a former councillor and former NDP MP, is the first elected mayor of colour in Canada’s most populous and diverse city. She immigrated from Hong Kong at the age of 13.

Opinion: Olivia Chow isn’t the mayor Bay Street wanted. She might be the mayor Bay Street needs

After being presented with the chain of office, Ms. Chow addressed those in attendance and said she will work to fix the problems in the city.

“We have to address the housing crisis, to make the city safer, to fix the transit system, to improve city services,” she said. “Let’s build a Toronto that is more affordable, safe and caring, where everyone belongs.”

Ms. Chow inherits a city in a dire financial situation, facing a budget deficit this year of more than $900-million. A long-term fiscal forecast projects a shortfall close to $50-billion over the next decade in both operations and capital spending. She called for new funding deals with the provincial and federal governments, whom she referred to as “reluctant partners” to address the fiscal challenges.

Toronto is also facing a housing crisis, which Ms. Chow said the city “must start tackling,” and concerns of public safety amid a recent wave of crime. There have been several acts of violence within the past week, including the killing of 44-year-old Karolina Huebner-Makurat, who was struck by a stray bullet during a daytime shooting.

“Recent events have shaken our sense of security,” she said in her speech. “Clearly we need to do much, much more.”

Ms. Chow returns to city hall after serving as councillor for more than 13 years before entering federal politics with the NDP in 2006. She left her post to run for mayor of Toronto in 2014, placing third.

She will acquire “strong-mayor” powers introduced by Premier Doug Ford’s government that allow the mayor to veto budget decisions and select bylaws related to housing passed by council, as well as pass certain bylaws with one-third support. Ms. Chow has vowed not to use these powers, but she also has the authority to introduce a budget and hire and fire senior staff. She will also be able to choose a deputy mayor and select which councillors will lead key portfolios, but has yet to announce her plans.

The first council meeting with Ms. Chow as mayor is scheduled for next week. She has already announced her intention to call a special meeting of the executive committee in August, when council is on recess, to receive an update on the city’s long-term fiscal picture.