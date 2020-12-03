 Skip to main content

One child dead, another injured after being hit by vehicle while waiting for bus in Port Hope, Ont.

PORT HOPE, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Provincial police say a child has died and another was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in rural southern Ontario.

The incident happened on a country road in Port Hope yesterday morning just after 8:05 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Kimberly Johnson says the siblings were waiting for a school bus when the vehicle hit them.

A 12-year-old boy died at the scene and his 10-year-old sister was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

Police say they are still investigating the incident.

Johnson says the tragedy has been difficult for entire community to grapple with.

