Canada

One dead after highway pileup in eastern Ontario involving roughly 25 vehicles

BROCKVILLE, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Provincial police in eastern Ontario say one person is dead after a pileup on Highway 401 involving roughly 25 vehicles.

Police say the incident happened around noon on Wednesday during a bout of snowy weather near Brockville, Ont.

They say officers were responding to an initial collision when another crash happened moments later involving tractor trailers.

Investigators say several collisions then followed the first two.

Police said there were still lane restrictions on the highway Thursday morning as officials continued to remove vehicles that were involved.

They say their investigation is ongoing.

