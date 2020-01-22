 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

One dead, five others missing after group of snowmobilers plunge through ice in Quebec

ST-HENRI, Que.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

One person is dead and five others are missing after a group of snowmobilers plunged through the ice Tuesday night near Quebec’s Lac-Saint-Jean.

Police say the victim died several hours after being admitted to hospital.

A search this morning of the area about 200 kilometres north of Quebec City involves provincial police and Canadian Armed Forces personnel, and police divers are expected to join the effort.

Story continues below advertisement

Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu of the provincial police said a group of foreign tourists and their guide were travelling by snowmobile between St-Henri-de-Taillon and Alma when the ice gave way.

One person was taken to hospital after being extracted from the water by other members of the group, who alerted authorities at around 7:30 p.m.

Rescuers found a second person who later died in hospital. Three other members of the group made it to shore, but five people remain missing.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies