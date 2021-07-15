 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

One dead, one missing after two-vessel collision sends four to hospital in Ontario

MUSKOKA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
One person is dead, four are injured and another is missing after two boats carrying a total of six people collided on Lake Rosseau near Muskoka’s Windermere Marina Wednesday evening.

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police received multiple 911 calls around 7:40 p.m., with witnesses describing seeing several people in the water.

Muskoka EMS, Muskoka Lakes Fire Department, the OPP Marine Unit, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and the OPP Aviation Unit also responded.

Story continues below advertisement

Four people were pulled from the water and rushed to hospital with serious injuries, including one who was later airlifted to a Toronto area hospital. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another is still unaccounted for.

The search for the missing individual will resume later in the morning.

