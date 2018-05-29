One suspect in Mississauga restaurant bombing may be female: police

Open this photo in gallery A Peel Police forensic investigator looks for evidence outside Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga on May 25, 2018. Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail

Police now say one of two suspects they’re seeking in an explosion last week that injured 15 people in a restaurant west of Toronto may be a woman.

Police had previously said both suspects were men, but Peel regional police Supt. Rob Ryan says new video evidence and witness interviews suggest at least one of the suspects could be a woman.

Investigators allege two suspects left an explosive device in the Mississauga, Ont., Bombay Bhel restaurant and fled on foot before it detonated and then jumped into an unidentified vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Ryan says investigators still don’t know the motive for the attack, but says that if they are caught, they will be charged with attempted murder among other things.

Ryan says police are awaiting a forensic examination of the device, which is believed to have been homemade.

Fifteen of the approximately 30 people inside the restaurant were injured, but all have since been released from hospital.

Investigators are asking any further witnesses to the incident to come forward.