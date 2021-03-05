Ontario aims to give all seniors first COVID-19 shot by June, removes stay-at-home order for Toronto, Peel

Open this photo in gallery Protesters stand outside the Sienna St. George long-term-care home, in Toronto, on Jan. 10, 2021. CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

The Ontario government unveiled new details about its mass vaccination plans Friday, saying it intends to give all seniors over 60 a first shot by early June – if not sooner as more vaccines arrive.

The government also confirmed Friday that it is lifting its remaining stay-at-home orders in Toronto and Peel Region next week, but heeding requests from local medical officers of health in those hardest-hit areas to keep them in the province’s grey or “lockdown” level of restrictions.

The changes allow non-essential retailers to reopen for in-person shopping, but only with a 25-per-cent capacity limit. Restaurants must remain closed to indoor dining and offer only takeout and delivery.

The province revealed more details on Friday about the second phase of its vaccination plans, cautioning that numbers and dates may change as vaccine supplies increase. More Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines than expected are now scheduled to arrive in March, and Health Canada, just Friday, approved a fourth vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson.

The plans, which allow for a longer four-month interval between first and second doses, show residents 80 or older receiving their first doses in March. Younger groups then follow in five-year increments: those over 75 would start receiving shots in April, and everyone over 60 would have a first dose by early June. The province’s web appointment-booking portal is now being tested before being rolled out March 15.

The plans for April also prioritize those with high-risk health conditions, those living in congregate settings and those living in COVID-19 hot spots. Groups of essential workers who cannot work from home, including teachers, would receive shots in June.

“The light at the end of the tunnel gets brighter,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford told a media conference Friday. “So let’s keep working together to beat this.”

