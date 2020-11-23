Ontario appoints retired Gen. Rick Hillier to lead province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Open this photo in gallery Retired Gen. Rick Hillier Rick Hillier speaks during a press conference at DND headquarters in Ottawa on April 15, 2008. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Ontario has appointed retired Gen. Rick Hillier to lead the province’s vaccine rollout.

Hillier previously served as the chief of defence staff of the Canadian Forces for three years.

Premier Doug Ford says deployment of the vaccine will require an expert in logistics, which makes Hillier’s appointment important.

He says planning is already under way with vaccine manufacturers for the rollout expected in early 2021.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province will receive 1.6 million doses of Pfizer’s new vaccine and 800,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine.

Elliott says while the vaccines are on the way, she continues to urge people to follow public health rules to limit the spread of the virus.

