Open this photo in gallery: Paul Calandra, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing prepares to take questions from journalists at Queen's Park in Toronto on Oct. 16, 2023.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government has introduced draft legislation to go ahead with its pledge to reverse the unilateral changes to the official plans of several municipalities that would have forced them to earmark thousands of additional hectares of farmland for development.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra tabled a bill in the Legislature on Thursday that would strip out almost all of the revisions the province made to the official plans of Halton, Peel, Waterloo and York Regions, and to those in Barrie, Belleville, Guelph, Hamilton, Ottawa, Peterborough and Wellington County.

The changes being reversed would have put 11,000 extra hectares of land into the development queue in municipal official plans meant to accommodate growth until 2051. That dwarfs the 3,000 hectares the province opened up for housing developers when it carved out land from its protected Greenbelt in a process that sparked a scandal that has forced two cabinet ministers to quit and prompted an RCMP probe.

On Oct. 23, a month after Premier Doug Ford reversed those Greenbelt changes amid a growing backlash, Mr. Calandra also pledged to reverse the government’s revisions to the official plans, saying the changes had too much involvement from political staff.

“Last month, I announced that we would reverse certain decisions related to official plans and official plan amendments because I did not have confidence that decisions were made in a way that supported our goal of building at least 1.5 million homes in a way that maintains and reinforces public trust,” Mr. Calandra said in a statement on Thursday. “Today’s legislation makes that commitment real.”

The minister had also said that mayors who wish to keep some of the province’s changes to their municipalities’ official plans can submit requests to do so by Dec. 7. (They must also submit notices of any affected projects that are already under way that would need to be exempt from the urban boundary reversals.) The government said Thursday that the province would review these requests and would consult municipalities on the best way to implement them, including through further legislation.

Already, Gord Krantz, the Mayor of Milton, west of Toronto, has said he intends to ask for all of the province’s extra urban boundary extensions in his municipality to be reinstated. Halton Region, of which Milton is a part, had voted to freeze its urban boundaries to preserve farmland and grow more densely in existing built-up areas before the province overruled its plan.

Mr. Krantz has said his town needs the added land for housing and for office parks, to continue its fast pace of growth.

Mr. Calandra said in his statement Thursday that he was looking “forward to receiving feedback from our municipal partners,” adding that he is urging municipal leaders increase density, especially near public transit.

The group Environmental Defence has warned this new review process could see mayors, without council or regional approval, seek to restore provincial changes they say would only create more sprawl and benefit land speculators.

On Thursday, the province said its bill would allow some small changes the province made to the official plans to be maintained under the proposed legislation, including provisions to protect the Greenbelt, separate residences or long-term care homes from industrial lands or sewage plants and protect sources of drinking water. Official plans, drafted by municipalities and approved by the province, determine where and what kind of development can occur.

The province’s bill would also maintain revisions it made to plans in Hamilton, Belleville and Wellington County to require that if any unmarked cemetery or burial place is found, Indigenous communities with a known interest in the area are notified, as well as other changes to do with coordinating with Indigenous communities.

Plus, the bill would retain changes the province made to official plans in Halton and Peel region to protect the potential path of the government’s planned Highway 413, which would carve through Greenbelt land west of Toronto.