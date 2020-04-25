Ontario declares community gardens an essential service

Ontario has issued an emergency order to open allotment and community gardens.

A statement posted on the government’s website early Saturday says gardening will now be allowed under a subsection of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

“The government is amending a [previous] emergency order to help ensure food security for some individuals and families during the pandemic,” a statement in conjunction with the announcement says.

The order specifically permits allotment gardens and community gardens across the province.

“These gardens are an essential source of fresh food for some individuals and families, including those who face food insecurity,” the order reads. “Local medical officers of health will provide advice, recommendation and instructions that the gardens must meet in order to operate, such as physical distancing, and cleaning and disinfecting commonly used equipment and surfaces.”

The gardening tracts that so many rely on for fresh produce and fresh air were closed by Premier Doug Ford on March 31 along with other recreational amenities as a means to help control the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement does not include a date for when gardens will open. That will be left up to individual jurisdictions depending on how well they are faring in combatting the novel coronavirus that causes the serve respiratory infection.

Typically, the season for community and allotment gardens begins in early May.

“City staff are working on plans in consultation with the city’s medical officer of health on safe operations,” Jasmine Patrick, communications advisor for the City of Toronto said Saturday. “We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

Rhonda Teitel-Payne, the co-ordinator of the Toronto Urban Growers and co-chair of the Ontario Community Growing Network, hailed the announcement as good news.

“The long-term thing is getting these gardens recognized for the importance they have and to get them declared essential services,” Ms. Teitel-Payne says. “We have been fighting for this for a long time.”

