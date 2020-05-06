 Skip to main content
Ontario drops new blue licence plates over ‘visibility issues’

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Ontario is dropping its redesigned blue licence plate and reverting back to the old white plates due to “visibility issues,” Premier Doug Ford’s office says.

The new licence plates were the source of controversy in February after concerns were raised by police and others that the plates are not easily readable in the dark.

After initially denying there was a problem, the government later said it was working on fixing the issue. On Wednesday, Mr. Ford’s office said he has decided to drop the redesign.

“Under very specific lighting conditions, stakeholders identified visibility issues due to glare. As a result, further work is needed,” the statement said.

“As such, the Premier has decided that the redesign of the new licence plate will no longer proceed.”

Mr. Ford is set to take questions at his daily press conference on Wednesday.

The new plates were two shades of blue with white writing, replacing ones that were primarily white with blue writing. They also had a new slogan, “A Place to Grow,” replacing “Yours to Discover.”

Government Services Minister Lisa Thompson, who initially defended the new plates and derided the previous version as “Liberal plates,” previously said her government is working with manufacturing company 3M Canada to resolve the visibility issue. The previous plates sometimes peeled and flaked, but predated the previous Liberal government.

The province said Wednesday it will continue using the “Yours to Discover” white embossed licence plate, and has resolved a “delamination issue” with the old plate.

Approximately 145,000 of the new plates were manufactured while the government was testing the plates. The government is “exploring all options to use these plates where they would be appropriate for an alternative use, such as trailers or recreational vehicles.”

In the interim, the province will continue to distribute all remaining passenger plates, including the existing supply of blue licence plates.

“Additionally, as a result of COVID-19, we are asking Ontarians not to visit a ServiceOntario centre to exchange their licence plates unless it is absolutely necessary,” Mr. Ford’s office said.

