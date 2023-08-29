Ontario’s elementary teachers’ union is applying for conciliation as negotiations with the government to reach a new contract have stalled.

Karen Brown, president of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), said on Monday that having an independent third-party negotiator will “help apply pressure to the government to address key issues,” which include violence in schools, hybrid learning and supports for special needs students.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has urged education unions to agree to binding arbitration, which means that both sides bargain and any outstanding issues are settled by an arbitrator. Last week, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Union agreed to this process. The other three unions – ETFO, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association and the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens – said they were not considering the province’s proposal for binding arbitration.

Ms. Brown told reporters at a news conference in Toronto on Monday that it was not a “viable” option given some of the issues her union wants addressed in bargaining.

“The Ford government is currently demanding significant cuts to sick leave, benefits, and professional judgment. Binding arbitration would mean that the arbitrator is 100 per cent is control over what happens to those items as members do not get to vote on the arbitrator’s decision, which is final and binding,” she said.

The union has applied for conciliation with the Minister of Labour.

ETFO will also be conducting strike votes starting in mid-September.

The contracts for all of Ontario’s education unions, including teachers’ unions, expired at the end of August, 2022.

Last year, the province agreed to a deal with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 55,000 education workers. The deal gave workers a $1-an-hour wage hike each year of the four-year agreement, amounting to an average annual increase of 3.59 per cent.

The deal ended a weeks-long drama that came to a head when Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government passed legislation that used the notwithstanding clause in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to strip the union of its right to strike. The government retracted the move after members walked out anyway and the labour movement vowed widespread protests.