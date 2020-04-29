 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario Energy Association calls for end to most hydro subsidies

Shawn Jeffords
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The paper, which was developed in partnership with former federal spending watchdog Kevin Page, seen here on Oct. 9, 2008, makes a series of recommendations, including phasing out subsidies to help improve price stability.

FRED CHARTRAND/The Canadian Press

The association representing Ontario’s energy producers and distributors says the province should stop subsidizing the price of hydro and instead offer targeted help to customers who need it most.

The Ontario Energy Association makes the request of the Ontario government in a policy paper released Wednesday, saying most of the nearly $6 billion the province spends every year to cut electricity costs goes to customers who don’t need help paying their bills.

If the province continues with its current pace, it will spend $228 billion subsidizing hydro rates over the next 25 years, according to the association.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ontario is also now spending more on electricity subsidies than on its entire transportation system,” the report states.

The paper, which was developed in partnership with former federal spending watchdog Kevin Page, makes a series of recommendations, including phasing out subsidies to help improve price stability.

The hydro file has been a problem for successive governments, with former premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals introducing their Fair Hydro Plan in 2017 to address a public outcry over soaring hydro rates, particularly in rural areas.

The policy lowered time-of-use rates by 25 per cent by removing from bills a portion of the global adjustment – a charge consumers paid for above-market rates to power producers.

Over the next decade, a new entity overseen by Ontario Power Generation was to pay that difference and take on debt to do so.

The energy association says looking back now, the impact experienced by some customers “cascaded into a broader reaction by voters that was vastly disproportionate” to the actual impact.

The association’s report says that despite years of relatively high increases, residential rates in Ontario remain among the lowest in North America.

Story continues below advertisement

Vince Brescia, the association’s president, said the group decided to publish the paper now because it believes the anger that surrounded electricity costs in 2017 has dissipated.

But he acknowledged that removing subsidies, thereby increasing costs for some customers, will not be a popular message.

“It may fall on deaf ears. It’s not a message a lot of people want to hear,” he said in an interview. “But most of people aren’t aware that we’re borrowing money to subsidize electricity, and when they find out that we’re doing that they really don’t like it. They think it’s a bad idea.”

The province will need the money it’s been spending on subsidies for other things coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brescia added.

“We need them for other societal issues,” he said. “The point is, we don’t see them going to good use and we think somebody needs to say this.”

The report does recommend the government keep some subsidies in place for rural and low-income residents, while also continuing to remove the provincial portion of the sales tax from bills.

Story continues below advertisement

In March, Premier Doug Ford reaffirmed a key campaign promise he made during the 2018 election to slash costs by 12 per cent.

“We’re trying to hold the line,” he said at the time. “We are going to keep our promise (and) reduce it by 12 per cent. It’s a very, very complicated, complicated issue.”

Brescia said Ford should also reconsider making good on his promise to cut rates by heaping on any further subsidies.

“Who really cares about that commitment now … we’re in a post-pandemic world,” he said. “We need to really think about what our priorities are.”

During the pandemic, Ford’s government has cut hydro rates for residential consumers, farms and small businesses in response to a surge in people working from home – spending $162 million to subsidize the 45-day switch to off-peak rates.

In January, Ontario’s finance minister announced the province would spend $1.6 billion more than it had budgeted to “stabilize” hydro rates for customers in 2019-2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Rod Phillips blamed the previous Liberal government’s Fair Hydro Plan and green energy deals for creating an environment that has led to an increase in hydro rates.

“There’s no question that $1.6 billion of additional spending is troubling,” he said at the time. “This is the legacy of a failed Liberal energy strategy that provided energy people didn’t need at prices they couldn’t afford.”

A spokeswoman for Energy Minister Greg Rickford said the government had not yet reviewed the OEA report, but the province continues to work with stakeholders to fulfill its promise to cut hydro rates.

Sydney Stonier said the government stands by its decision to subsidize rates before and during the pandemic.

“At a time when everyone in our province is adapting to working and learning from home, we know that our investments in electricity bill relief are critical,” she said in a statement.

NDP energy critic Peter Tabuns said Ontarians don’t need higher hydro costs during a public health crisis, adding that the party has long advocated for the return to full public ownership of Hydro One as a way to help cut electricity costs.

Story continues below advertisement

“People need relief now and for the long-term. We get there with a hydro system that benefits the public instead of private shareholders,” Tabuns said in a statement.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies