Ontario, federal government to announce $54-million to fight guns and gangs

The Ontario and federal governments are set to announce $54-million in funding on Monday to crack down on criminal gangs and illegal guns.

The money, all from Ottawa, will flow over the next five years. It comes after talks over how Ontario would allocate its share of a $214-million pool of federal cash that was earmarked for provinces and territories to fight guns and gangs almost two years ago.

At an event on Monday afternoon at Peel Regional Police headquarters in Mississauga, west of Toronto, Ontario’s Solicitor General, Sylvia Jones, and the province’s Attorney-General, Doug Downey, will join federal Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair to officially announce the cash.

“The Government of Canada is committed to a collaborative approach with all of our partners to better protect Canadians from the threats posed by gun and gang violence,” Mr. Blair, a former Toronto Police chief, said in a news release.

The two governments have more often been at loggerheads. In recent weeks, Mr. Trudeau has repeatedly criticized Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government for its funding cuts in an attempt to link the party to its federal counterpart.

Monday’s announcement follows another violent weekend in Toronto, which has seen gun crime rise in recent years. Early Saturday, a gun battle in northwest Toronto saw 30 shots fired and four people injured. Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said the shooting bore the hallmarks of gang violence.

In a separate incident early Sunday morning elsewhere in North York, a man was shot dead. Two other people were taken to hospital Sunday afternoon after a daylight shooting, also in North York.

The federal money follows word from Queen’s Park last week that it would provide $3-million for new police surveillance cameras in Toronto – cameras Toronto Police first requested a year ago. And just two weeks ago, Mr. Trudeau announced $1.5-million for Toronto to combat guns and gangs.

Ontario will use the latest federal funding for a range of programs across the province, including for prosecutors on a new “intensive firearms bail team” based in Peel Region, which has also been hit by shootings and gang activity. Both Toronto’s Chief Saunders and Mayor John Tory have been vocal about what they say are lax bail rules that let some arrested for gun crimes back out too quickly.

Ontario will also use the new money to set up a “gun and gang fund” in the Greater Toronto Area and Greater Golden Horseshoe, which extends from Niagara to Peterborough, to fund police projects and partnerships.

In Eastern Ontario, a new guns-and-gangs team will be made up of four assistant Crown attorneys who will work with the Ottawa Police Service and “provide prosecutorial support for complex investigative projects and an intensive firearms and gang-specific bail strategy.”

In addition, Ontario will use the money to support victims of human trafficking and to fund “dedicated prosecution resources” for those offences.

The spending comes as the federal Liberal government has so far declined to act on calls from Mr. Tory for a handgun ban. Mr. Trudeau has said only that new gun-control proposals would be unveiled in the upcoming election campaign. Mr. Ford said last week a handgun ban would only punish lawful gun owners.

In early June, Mr. Blair told a parliamentary committee that even though $65-million over five years in federal money had been offered to Ontario, the province had only taken up $11-million over two years. He said then that talks were still under way on the spending with Ontario and other provinces. Ontario said in March it was putting that $11-million toward gun-and-gang investigations and youth programs.

In June, the federal government said that overall, just $46-million of its $214-million meant for gun-and-gang initiatives run by provinces and territories had been allocated.

With a report from The Canadian Press.

