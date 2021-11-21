Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government is breaking an election promise to restore the auditor general’s powers over government advertising.

When they were in Opposition, the Tories railed against changes the Liberal government of the day made to the rules.

Critics said it meant the Liberal government was spending millions of taxpayer dollars on partisan advertising.

The PC’s promised during the 2018 election to restore the office’s oversight of government ads, but now a spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford says they are deciding instead to maintain the status quo.

The old rules banned ads as partisan if the intent was to foster a positive impression of government or a negative impression of its critics.

The Liberals amended them in 2015 to say an ad is partisan only if it uses an elected member’s picture, name or voice, the colour or logo associated with the political party or direct criticism of a party or member of the legislature.

Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said in a recent interview that ads submitted by the current government have actually been sticking to the spirit of the old legislation more than under the former government.

