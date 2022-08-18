Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health takes her oath at the swearing-in ceremony at Queen’s Park in Toronto on June 24, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario hospital patients waiting for a long-term care bed could be moved to a home outside their community through legislation set to be introduced by the government.

Releasing the second phase of the province’s “Plan to Stay Open” Thursday morning, Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra said patients who are deemed by their doctors to no longer need hospital treatment could be temporarily placed in a long-term care home that isn’t their preferred choice in an effort to alleviate hospital capacity pressures.

If the legislation is passed, the province said there will be “mandatory guidelines” that placement coordinators will need to follow so patients remain close to family and friends. These guidelines haven’t been publicly released and there are no details on if there will be a maximum distance away from a community that a patient can be taken. The plan also doesn’t say if there are guidelines for how long a patient can be placed in a temporary location.

The government believes this new policy will free up 250 hospital beds in the first six months for those who need them. When asked whether patients can be moved without their consent, Mr. Calandra said they won’t be forced out of hospitals against their wishes.

“We are taking action to get Ontarians the right care in the right setting, where they can have the best possible quality of life, while freeing up much-needed hospital beds,” Mr. Calandra said. “Ultimately no, we are not going to be forcing anybody out of a hospital, but the changes do allow us to continue that conversation.”

A high number of patients waiting in hospital for an alternate level of care (ALC) has been a major factor in emergency department backlogs across the province leading to record wait times for people to access a bed.

According to Ontario Health data from May, there are about 5,000 ALC patients in hospitals, a 33-per-cent spike from the year prior.

Ms. Jones said all of the elements of the plan will culminate in 6,000 more health care workers and 2,500 more hospital beds in the province. In an effort to speed up the recruitment of nurses, the province will temporarily be waiving exam and registration fees for internationally-trained and retired nurses, for a savings up to $1,500. Reports from the colleges of nurses and physicians on how they plan to speed up the accreditation of internationally-trained nurses are due to the province Thursday.

The province also plans to increase surgeries in pediatric hospitals and “existing private clinics covered by OHIP,” but didn’t provide specific details on what types of surgeries would be included or what private facilities will be expanded.

“Health care will continue to be provided to the people of Ontario through the use of your OHIP card,” Ms. Jones said.

