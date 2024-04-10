The Ontario government unveiled a new housing bill on Wednesday that would eliminate requirements for parking spaces in developments near major public transit stations and bring in promised “use-it-or-lose-it” rules meant to get developers sitting on approvals to start construction, among other changes.

The proposed legislation would also allow publicly-funded universities in Ontario to be exempt from the normal planning rules, as the province’s colleges are already, in order to get more student housing built more quickly.

And it would ban appeals of zoning amendments for development projects from third parties, such as residents’ associations or environmental groups, at the province’s land tribunal, something the government said would reduce lengthy delays.

But the bill does not include a central recommendation from the province’s 2022 blue-ribbon housing task force to require municipalities to allow fourplexes. Premier Doug Ford recently rejected the idea, despite a demand from the federal government for the change in exchange for new infrastructure funding – and the government’s previous support for the concept. Some municipalities have already brought in such changes on their own, in exchange for federal funding.

Ontario and other governments have faced steeply growing pressure to slow runaway real estate prices and rent increases that have put housing out of reach for many. The proposed changes introduced on Wednesday by Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra are the latest in a series of annual legislative initiatives meant to get Ontario closer to its goal of 1.5 million new homes by 2031 – a goal that current housing-start projections still suggest it will miss.

The Ford government has also been forced to rescind some of its key housing policies after public outcries, including its decision to allow housing on parts of the province’s ecologically sensitive Greenbelt area – a move still subject to an RCMP probe. And the new bill would also water down some changes Ontario made in 2022 to reduce the fees that municipalities charge developers, known as development charges.

Municipalities had complained that all the changes together would have cost them billions of dollars in revenue that they need for new roads, sewer and water pipes and community centres to accommodate new development. Among other changes, Wednesday’s bill would scrap a requirement for municipalities to phase-in new development charge increases over five years – restoring at least some of the revenue they had complained about losing. But plans to reduce or eliminate development charges for affordable or what the government calls “attainable” housing, however, are still set to go ahead this year.

Scrapping parking-spot requirements near transit stations, already implemented in Toronto, would allow developers and market demand to determine how much parking is needed, instead of minimums set by planners. The government says the move could lower construction costs for condominiums or apartments in such a development by $2,000 to $100,000 each.

Mr. Calandra had previously said the government was exploring ways to bring in a “use-it-or-lose-it” regime to ensure the developers build housing more quickly after receiving approvals. The new bill would require municipalities to expand their use of what are known as “lapsing” provisions for approved projects, essentially giving them expiry dates. It would also require municipalities to have policies that allow staff to reallocate water and waste water expansions from stalled development projects to those expected to proceed more quickly.

The government has also produced a new process for what are known as minster’s zoning orders (MZOs), the controversial fast-track approvals the current Progressive Conservative government has used repeatedly to circumvent normal local planning procedures. Under the proposed rules, MZOs could be requested with local council approval or with a letter from a mayor alone who has been granted the province’s new “strong-mayor” powers. But proponents would have to show what public consultations and Indigenous consultation had been done.

The government also announced some changes unrelated to housing. Among them is a plan to increase the damage threshold for reporting a car-collision to police to $5,000 from $2,000, something the government says would “relieve administrative burdens on Ontarians, law enforcement and the commercial vehicle industry.”